Ledyard National Bank Purchases 40,426 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 135.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,443,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after buying an additional 4,014,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after buying an additional 798,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,978,000 after buying an additional 1,137,792 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

T stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.14. 34,790,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,295,418. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.