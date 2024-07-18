Ledyard National Bank Purchases Shares of 5,304 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,304 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,352 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,897. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank cut their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.