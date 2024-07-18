Ledyard National Bank Sells 172 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Danaher by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 6,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 710,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $179,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 22,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,090,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.88. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.