Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LEGN. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

