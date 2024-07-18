Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMND. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,840.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,840.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 15,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMND opened at $23.05 on Friday. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.14. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

