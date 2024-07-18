Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.88.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $166.48 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.68.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

