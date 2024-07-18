Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $6.40 to $5.15. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Leslie’s traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 1900043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LESL. Mizuho decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.74.

Get Leslie's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LESL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s Stock Down 28.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 578,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 39,390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 287,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,320,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after acquiring an additional 156,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $787,000.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $535.75 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. Analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.