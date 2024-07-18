LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Trading Down 19.2%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Free Report) fell 19.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 2,135,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,156% from the average session volume of 170,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
LexaGene Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$14.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.
About LexaGene
LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.
