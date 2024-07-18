Liberty Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Liberty Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 63.9% annually over the last three years. Liberty Energy has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Liberty Energy to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 805,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,582,634.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 805,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,582,634.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,731. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

