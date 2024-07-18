Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.25

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 16084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

LILA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.35% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 17,797.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

