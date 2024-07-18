Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94.05 Million

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $94.05 million and approximately $42,326.89 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 162,339,710 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 162,345,368.81583142. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.61345337 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $15,849.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

