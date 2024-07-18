Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Trading Up 12.5%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 1,113,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 670,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $453.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightwave Logic

About Lightwave Logic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,527,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,909,000 after acquiring an additional 140,851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 409,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 321,123 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 315,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 265,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 2.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

