Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Trading Up 12.5%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 1,113,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 670,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.
The company has a market cap of $453.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.
Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.
