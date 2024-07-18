LimeWire (LMWR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.69 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One LimeWire token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $86.79 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LimeWire

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,775,387 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,775,387.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.31052222 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $4,063,042.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

