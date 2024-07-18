Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Lincoln Electric worth $22,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.09.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

