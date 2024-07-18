Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald Buys 5,000 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 5,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

FBIO opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. The company has a market cap of $41.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 124.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 161,870 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 21.8% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

