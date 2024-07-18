Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 7,632,835 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 1,722,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Live Company Group Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £779,760.00, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -0.46.

Live Company Group Company Profile

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It operates in four segments: BRICKLIVE, StART.Art, Sports, Entertainment, and KPOP. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

