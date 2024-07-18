loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Up 5.9% in June

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.07. 255,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,908. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $669.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,590,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 36,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $64,851.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,588.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 677,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,805. Insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,644,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 397,095 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $792,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

