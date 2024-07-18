Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $476.84 and last traded at $476.45. Approximately 147,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,054,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $476.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $465.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

