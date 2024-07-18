Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50.

About Lundin Energy AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.