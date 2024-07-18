Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.54.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$15.01 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.72.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.