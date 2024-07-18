Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Macatawa Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $509.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 30.56%. Analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 88,741 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

See Also

