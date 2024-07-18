Magnolia Oil & Gas’ (MGY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 96,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2,799.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,881,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,982 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,226,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $30,161,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

