ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.57.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 2.0 %

MAN stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $88.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.84.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

