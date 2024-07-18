MAP Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $99.90 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 62.4% higher against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $99.90 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAP Protocol, a Bitcoin layer-2 and peer-to-peer omnichain network, specializes in cross-chain interoperability. It enables interoperability of blockchain assets, storage, and computing, spanning both EVM and non-EVM chains. Utilizing a decentralized approach, it relies on code and light clients for cross-chain communication, not single entities. MAP, the native cryptocurrency, is used for network fees and incentivizing block producers. The protocol aims to ensure secure, decentralized blockchain communication and transactions. Cross-chain requests are managed by off-chain roles and verified by light clients. Its integration with the Bitcoin network enhances security, recording data and the Proof of Stake consensus of the MAP Relay Chain in Bitcoin blocks. Co-founded by James Cheng, the team includes experts in blockchain research, smart contract development, and foundational blockchain engineering.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.