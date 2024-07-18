Mark Wiedman Sells 27,000 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Wiedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.4 %

BLK stock traded down $12.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $829.00. 717,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $790.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $793.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $851.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

