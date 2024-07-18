Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Trading Up 5%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 24,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 21,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics Trading Down 7.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marker Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Marker Therapeutics worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.