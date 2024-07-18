Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07. Matador Resources has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 3.29.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

