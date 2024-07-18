MB Generational Wealth LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MB Generational Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,470,000 after buying an additional 722,159 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,575,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,839,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.27. 2,290,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,257. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $168.67.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

