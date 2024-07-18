MB Generational Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF comprises about 0.8% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MB Generational Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 336,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,667. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

