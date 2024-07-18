M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $210.00

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.70), with a volume of 304165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.68).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Friday, July 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAA
M&C Saatchi Trading Up 0.5 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Christopher Paul Sweetland purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($47,724.03). 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
M&C Saatchi Company Profile
M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M&C Saatchi
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.