M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $210.00

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.70), with a volume of 304165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.68).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAA

M&C Saatchi Trading Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 201.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 184.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £254.30 million, a PE ratio of -6,900.00 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Sweetland purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($47,724.03). 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.