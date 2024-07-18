MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MDWD. Maxim Group increased their price objective on MediWound from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

MediWound Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.81. MediWound has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MediWound will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 93,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

