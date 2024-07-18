MELD (MELD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $35.79 Million

MELD (MELD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. MELD has a total market cap of $35.79 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MELD has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MELD

MELD launched on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,810,083,995 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.0107767 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,321,752.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

