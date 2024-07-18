Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17, Yahoo Finance reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.
Mercantile Bank Price Performance
Shares of MBWM stock opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $50.42.
Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Mercantile Bank
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
