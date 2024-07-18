Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Raised to $221.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MTH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.80.

NYSE:MTH opened at $190.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $193.53.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $76,297,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $32,303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,374,000 after buying an additional 151,946 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $25,495,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 779,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after buying an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

