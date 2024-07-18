Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,270,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,743 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of TD Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Meta Platforms worth $1,587,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $295,901,000 after acquiring an additional 163,067 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,576,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,265,862,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $159,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voyager Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,289,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms
In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,596 shares of company stock worth $154,788,523. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ META traded up $5.66 on Thursday, hitting $467.65. 9,989,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,205,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $493.38 and a 200 day moving average of $469.42. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.
About Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.