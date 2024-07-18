Metars Genesis Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $135.40 Million (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00002502 BTC on exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $135.40 million and approximately $104,349.59 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metars Genesis has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.61109144 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $105,220.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

