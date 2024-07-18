Meter Governance (MTRG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $86,270.17

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $26.19 million and approximately $86,270.17 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,107,491 coins and its circulating supply is 33,354,296 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,101,044 with 33,349,460 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.78799431 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $104,299.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

