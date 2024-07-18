Metro (TSE:MRU) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.07

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$80.07 and last traded at C$79.46, with a volume of 44731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRU. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.14.

Metro Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$75.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.59.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. Metro had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Metro Inc. will post 4.2740275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Metro’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

