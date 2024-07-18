MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Don Leung Sells 68,321 Shares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) Director Don Leung sold 68,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,953,297.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 931,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,630,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Don Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Don Leung sold 26,205 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $746,842.50.

On Friday, July 12th, Don Leung sold 61 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $1,738.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $28.72. 99,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $724.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.60. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $29.39.

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

