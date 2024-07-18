Michelle Kennedy Sells 1,245 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $32,432.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $317,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of Movado Group stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 120,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,921. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $570.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $136.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movado Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Movado Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Movado Group by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 610,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after purchasing an additional 235,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Movado Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Movado Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Movado Group by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

