MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 6,396,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 12,401,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

Featured Stories

