Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $116.06 and last traded at $117.42. 8,172,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 20,814,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.72.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,730 shares of company stock worth $30,218,549 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,648 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after buying an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

