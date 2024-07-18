MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $1,590.00

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,590.00, but opened at $1,633.90. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,615.17, with a volume of 57,412 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,489.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,196.92.

Shares of MicroStrategy are going to split on the morning of Thursday, August 8th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 8th.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 719 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,338.20, for a total value of $962,165.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,719 shares of company stock worth $13,446,516 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $70,990,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

