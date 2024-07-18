MicroVision’s (MVIS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

MicroVision Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. MicroVision has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a negative net margin of 1,212.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroVision

About MicroVision

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MicroVision by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,474,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,633,000 after buying an additional 741,913 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in MicroVision by 63.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,239 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MicroVision by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,337,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 398,187 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in MicroVision by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MicroVision by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.