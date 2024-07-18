MicroVision’s (MVIS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.
MicroVision Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. MicroVision has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.24.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a negative net margin of 1,212.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.
