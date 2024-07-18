Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 121,595 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,595 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $30,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.31. 3,436,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,647. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

