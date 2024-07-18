Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,400 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $72,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,857. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

