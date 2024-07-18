Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 80,947 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,947 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $113,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $3.84 on Thursday, reaching $152.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.