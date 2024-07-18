Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Datadog worth $25,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $384,986,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after acquiring an additional 848,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,748,000 after purchasing an additional 734,539 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Datadog by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Datadog by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,645,000 after purchasing an additional 288,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Datadog Stock Down 1.9 %

DDOG stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.82. 3,714,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,415. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $10,739,736.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $10,739,736.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at $42,294,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 881,530 shares of company stock valued at $106,911,095. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

