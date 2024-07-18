Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,577,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217,312 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $27,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 108,971 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 517,734 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,322,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 475,397 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 232,150 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,356,000 after buying an additional 196,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Barclays boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HPE traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $20.67. 10,712,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,928,490. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

