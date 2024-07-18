Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,449,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 374,639 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $90,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,414,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,814,798. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

